* Q3 net income 81 million Swiss francs
* Sales rise 25 pct to 1.865 bln Sfr
* Sees slowdown, particularly in Europe, but no recession
* Shares rise 1.8 pct, outperform sector
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Oct 31 Swiss specialty chemicals maker
Clariant said it expected a further slowdown in
economic activity as customers in its plastic and coatings
businesses run down stocks, after the strong Swiss franc weighed
on third-quarter profit.
Clariant, whose products put colour into plastics, said on
Monday that sales in the third quarter rose 25 percent in local
currencies to 1.865 billion Swiss francs, slightly better than
the average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said the
slowdown noted in the second quarter in the plastics industry
had spread into pigments, with customers placing smaller, more
cautious orders as economic uncertainty clouded their outlook.
"Our customers are extremely cautious in managing their
inventories because they don't have a clear view on how 2012
will develop," Jany told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Therefore the general tendency is to replenish what you
have sold and try to reduce you inventories."
This echoes comments from peers BASF (BASFn.DE)
and Belgium's Solvay , who last week said they were
bracing for slowing demand as customers run down inventories.
Among those affected were the electronics industry, such as
computers and mobile phones manufacturers as well as packaging
for products like shampoo bottles, Jany said.
The chemical industry's dependence on highly cyclical
machinery makers, car manufacturers and builders makes it
especially vulnerable to a downturn.
But Jany said he did not see a return to the situation in
2008 and 2009.
"It's a smooth coming down in terms of orders rather than a
collapse," he told a conference call.
Shares in Clariant were up 1.8 percent by 0924 GMT,
outperforming a 1.1 percent weaker European chemical sector
"A mixed bag with lower operating result, higher earnings
and no hoped-for guidance," Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz
said in a note.
STRONG SWISS FRANC
Clariant, which also makes chemicals that add resilience to
a new range of Levi commuter jeans, said it had noted a slowdown
in emerging markets over the last few quarters.
But the group said sales in its less cyclical units, which
account for some 50 percent of sales, were holding up well,
particularly in the oil and mining services and catalysis and
energy units.
Higher raw material costs had been offset by price hikes,
while the integration of Sued-Chemie would lead to some 700 job
cuts worldwide, Clariant said.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) fell to 216 million francs from 232 million francs a
year ago, as the strong Swiss franc ate into margins, despite
the Swiss National Bank's rate cap.
The Basel-based company cut its full-year sales and margins
target on Sept. 5 basing its new forecasts on exchange rates of
1.14 francs per euro and 0.80 francs per dollar.
Just a day later, the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20
francs per euro to shield the Alpine economy from the threat of
recession.
Although the SNB's move had improved the situation with the
franc, other currencies remained volatile, Jany said.
"The euro-Swiss franc is slightly more favourable. On the
other hand the volatility of the dollar and other emerging
market currencies is still very very strong," he said.
Clariant confirmed its guidance for full-year sales between
7.0 billion Swiss francs ($8.9 billion) and 7.2 billion and a
margin on the basis of EBITDA of between 12.8 and 13.2 percent.
Jany said Clariant would focus on growing organically but
would consider some small acquisitions in the range of 100 to
400 million Swiss francs.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)