ZURICH, May 3 Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant expects business to pick up in coming months as the global economy gains strength, after sluggish demand and a strong Swiss franc hit quarterly profit.

"Clariant expects further sales growth in local currencies and sustained profitability in 2012," it said on Thursday.

The chemical industry's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, car manufacturers and builders makes it especially vulnerable to economic downturns.

Clariant said that during the first three months of the year the cyclical parts of its business, which make products such as de-icing fluid, faced headwinds partly because of economic uncertainty in Europe.

First-quarter net profit fell 84 percent to 20 million Swiss francs ($22 million), compared with a forecast for 54.9 million in a Reuters poll.

That was in part due to higher one-offs of 41 million francs related to its acquisition of German group Sued-Chemie.

First-quarter sales rose 13 percent to 1.945 billion francs, compared with a forecast for 1.968 billion, boosted by Sued-Chemie.

"The miss on net is a downer, but the operating performance was solid," Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz said. "We expect an improving bushiness environment to drive earnings and hence the share price in the coming quarters."

Clariant shares were up 2.0 percent at 11.94 francs 0745 GMT, outperforming a 1.0 percent higher sector index.

The company, under chief executive Hariolf Kottmann, believes the rise in economic momentum around the world will allow it to push through price rises.

Swiss firms have been contending with a strong franc, which the Swiss National Bank capped at 1.20 per euro last September to stave off a recession.

The base effect of the central bank's ceiling was expected to set in, Clariant said. "Raw material costs are expected to rise in the mid-single-digit range while exchange rates should remain stable."

Clariant's oil and mining units, which saw revenue rise 20 percent in local currencies, would likely prove robust going forward, analysts at Notenstein bank said.

German rival BASF also saw a stronger-than-expected performance by its oil and gas unit. ($1 = 0.9137 Swiss franc) (Additional reporting and writing by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Dan Lalor)