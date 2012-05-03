ZURICH May 3 Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant flagged a better second half, after sluggish global demand and a strong Swiss franc hit first-quarter profits.

Clariant, whose products put colour into plastics, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell to 20 million Swiss francs ($21.89 million) from 120 million a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit to drop on average to 54.9 million francs.

"Clariant confirms its outlook for 2012," it said in a statement. "Raw material costs are expected to rise in the mid-single-digit range while exchange rates should remain stable."

First-quarter sales rose to 1.945 billion francs, compared to the average analyst forecast for 1.968 billion francs, boosted by the company's acquisition of Germany's Sued-Chemie.

Clariant had guided that its first half performance would likely be worse than in 2011.

The chemical industry's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, car manufacturers and builders makes it especially vulnerable to economic downturns.

German rival BASF said last week better-than-expected earnings from its oil and gas unit offset its flagging chemicals and plastics unit.

($1 = 0.9137 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)