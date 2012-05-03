ZURICH May 3 Swiss specialty chemicals maker
Clariant flagged a better second half, after sluggish
global demand and a strong Swiss franc hit first-quarter
profits.
Clariant, whose products put colour into plastics, said on
Thursday first-quarter net profit fell to 20 million Swiss
francs ($21.89 million) from 120 million a year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit to drop
on average to 54.9 million francs.
"Clariant confirms its outlook for 2012," it said in a
statement. "Raw material costs are expected to rise in the
mid-single-digit range while exchange rates should remain
stable."
First-quarter sales rose to 1.945 billion francs, compared
to the average analyst forecast for 1.968 billion francs,
boosted by the company's acquisition of Germany's Sued-Chemie.
Clariant had guided that its first half performance would
likely be worse than in 2011.
The chemical industry's dependence on highly cyclical
machinery makers, car manufacturers and builders makes it
especially vulnerable to economic downturns.
German rival BASF said last week
better-than-expected earnings from its oil and gas unit offset
its flagging chemicals and plastics unit.
($1 = 0.9137 Swiss francs)
