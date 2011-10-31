ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Monday it expected a further slowdown in economic activity after the strong Swiss franc weighed on profits.

Clariant, whose products put colour into plastics, posted third-quarter net income of 81 million Swiss francs. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast 34.5 million Swiss francs after minorities. [ID: nL5E7LR48K]

Last week peers BASF (BASFn.DE) and Belgium's Solvay said they were bracing for slowing demand as customers run down inventories.

The Basel-based firm also confirmed its guidance for full-year sales between 7.0 billion Swiss francs ($8.9 billion) and 7.2 billion and a margin on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 12.8 and 13.2 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)