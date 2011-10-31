ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss speciality chemicals maker
Clariant said on Monday it expected a further slowdown
in economic activity after the strong Swiss franc weighed on
profits.
Clariant, whose products put colour into plastics, posted
third-quarter net income of 81 million Swiss francs. Analysts in
a Reuters poll had forecast 34.5 million Swiss francs after
minorities. [ID: nL5E7LR48K]
Last week peers BASF (BASFn.DE) and Belgium's Solvay
said they were bracing for slowing demand as customers
run down inventories.
The Basel-based firm also confirmed its guidance for
full-year sales between 7.0 billion Swiss francs ($8.9 billion)
and 7.2 billion and a margin on the basis of earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between
12.8 and 13.2 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)