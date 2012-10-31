ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant on Thursday reported a larger-than-expected fall in net income for the third quarter, citing a deterioration of the global economy.

Clariant, whose products put colour into plastics, said third quarter net profit fell to 49 million Swiss francs, from 81 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit after minorities of 53.6 million francs on average..

The chemical industry's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, car manufacturers and builders makes it especially vulnerable to economic downturns.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)