ESSEN, Germany, June 2 Evonik's majority shareholder RAG poured cold water on renewed speculation that the German chemicals maker could make a move on Switzerland's Clariant.

"That issue is over," RAG chief Werner Mueller said on Tuesday, adding he did not see how such a major investment could boost Evonik's growth.

Shares in Clariant rose on Monday after Finanz und Wirtschaft linked the two companies in a report over the weekend. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)