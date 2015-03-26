* Sources tell Reuters Clariant considered, no decision made
* FT says bid for Clariant could be at 23 Swiss francs per
share
* Clariant shares up 9.1 pct, Evonik down 2.5 pct
(Adds sources on state of talks, shares, potential premium)
By Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, March 26 Germany's Evonik
has been evaluating Clariant and other speciality
chemicals companies for a potential takeover bid, sources told
Reuters, adding that it had yet to decide how to proceed.
The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Evonik was
considering a bid for Swiss peer Clariant to create a group with
a market value of more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion), but
several sources familiar with the situation said it had also
looked at DSM and Croda.
Two of the sources said that work on a potential Clariant
tie-up had passed a purely exploratory stage, while another
source said that Clariant had not received any bid from Evonik.
"Has someone leaked it to kill the deal at an early stage?"
a source familiar with Evonik's thinking said, adding that
Clariant and its owners had not been receptive to approaches
from peers.
Another said: "A high share price is the best defence."
By 1312 GMT Clariant's shares were trading 9.1 percent
higher at 19.57 Swiss francs, giving the company a market value
of more than 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.26 billion). Evonik's
shares traded 2.5 percent lower.
Both Clariant and Evonik declined to comment, but Europe's
leading speciality chemicals companies have been on the hunt for
takeover targets, particularly in high-margin businesses that
require a lot of research and close collaboration with
industrial customers.
So far, however, many have been deterred by the high
earnings multiples required after recent gains in stock markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index has gained 26
percent over the past six months.
The FT cited one of its sources as saying that a bid for
Clariant may value the Swiss company's shares at as much as 23
Swiss francs each, a premium of 27 percent to Wednesday's
closing price.
Clariant's Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann told Swiss
newspaper Handelszeitung that he would be surprised and
disappointed if anyone launched a hostile bid for his company.
"The industry knows that we do not want to be taken over,"
he was quoted as saying, though the remarks published in the
Thursday edition of Handelszeitung were made before the FT
report.
Clariant's biggest shareholders are family owners, currently
holding a combined 17.6 percent stake. They became shareholders
in the 2011 takeover of peer Sued-Chemie, swapping their stakes
of the German group for Clariant shares.
These shareholders do not want Evonik to dominate Clariant
and are unlikely to sell, several industry sources said.
($1 = 0.9061 euros)
($1 = 0.9585 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf,
Anjuli Davies in London and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by
David Goodman)