Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 27
ZURICH, March 27The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,570 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH Aug 6 Clariant is eyeing a list of potential takeover targets, the head of the Swiss speciality chemicals company told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
"We have a list with 30 projects," Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann was quoted on Thursday as saying. "These are smaller projects worth up to around 150 million euros ($163 million). If we can strengthen ourselves in catalysts, maintenance chemicals or products for the oil and mining industries, we will consider mergers."
($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Has sold over 40,000 sqm of land in Penthalaz / vd to the agricultural cooperative Fenaco