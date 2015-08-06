ZURICH Aug 6 Clariant is eyeing a list of potential takeover targets, the head of the Swiss speciality chemicals company told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

"We have a list with 30 projects," Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann was quoted on Thursday as saying. "These are smaller projects worth up to around 150 million euros ($163 million). If we can strengthen ourselves in catalysts, maintenance chemicals or products for the oil and mining industries, we will consider mergers."

