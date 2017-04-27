BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 27 Clariant's first-quarter sales and operating profit beat expectations as the Swiss chemicals maker said it was bolstered by acquisitions and robust demand in regions including Europe, Asia and North America.
Sales rose 9 percent in local currency to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.61 billion), it said in a statement, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 1.56 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
Operating profit before exceptional items rose 10 percent to 250 million francs, above the 235 million franc poll estimate.
($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency