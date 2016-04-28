* Confident profitability will rise in 2016
* Care chemicals, plastics boost first-quarter sales
* Growth in America helps offset weaker Asia, mining and oil
slump
ZURICH, April 28 Clariant on Thursday
confirmed its 2016 outlook and said it was confident its profit
margin will continue to rise over the course of the year despite
challenging markets.
The Swiss chemical maker's adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation advanced 11 percent
to 229 million Swiss francs ($236.4 million), beating the
Reuters poll average of 206 million francs and improving its
adjusted EBITDA margin to 15.5 percent.
The margin is up from 14.1 percent in the first quarter a
year ago.
First-quarter sales rose 1 percent to 1.48 billion francs,
the company said in a statement, just above the Reuters poll
average of 1.455 billion francs.
Its shares were seen rising 2.5 percent, according to
premarket indicators provided by Bank Julius Baer.
Clariant has balanced slowing business in Asia and with oil
and mining customers with growth in its Latin and North American
markets. Stronger revenue was driven primarily by units that
make plastics and coatings, as well as so-called "care
chemicals" that go into laundry detergents, fabric softeners,
disinfectants and skin and hair care cosmetics.
"In spite of the increasingly challenging economic
environment, Clariant is confident to achieve growth in local
currencies, as well as progression in operating cash flow and
EBITDA margin before exceptional items," it said.
It confirmed its mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of
16 percent to 19 percent.
($1 = 0.9686 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)