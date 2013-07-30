De Beers seeks to bolster defences against impostor diamonds
LONDON, Feb 28 Diamond specialists De Beers has rolled out a new machine to prove the authenticity of diamonds to ward off the threat of synthetic stones masquerading as real ones.
* Q2 net profit 79 million francs vs 68 mln francs a yr ago
* Sales rise 2 pct in local currencies to 1.54 mln francs
* Confirms 2015 guidance (Adds CEO comment, details)
ZURICH, July 30 Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant posted a better than expected second-quarter profit as it reaped gains from a restructuring and said it was slowly moving towards its short and mid-term targets.
Net profit rose to 79 million Swiss francs ($84.8 million)from 68 million francs a year earlier on the back of 1.54 billion in revenues, up 2 percent in local currencies.
Analysts on average had forecast net profit of 68.3 million francs and sales of 1.55 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
The company sold three of its lower margin cyclical units late last year and reorganised itself into four business units - care chemicals, plastics and coatings, natural resources and catalysis and energy.
Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann said the shine was coming off emerging markets, but that the company continued to see a fairly stable economic environment, albeit at a low level.
Last week, Germany's BASF called its 2013 profit goal into question as shrinking European markets and slower growth in China weighed on its second-quarter profit.
Clariant confirmed its 2015 guidance for a pretax core profit margin before exceptional items of above 17 percent and a return on invested capital above the peer group average.
Last month, Clariant said products currently under development could net sales of over 1 billion Swiss francs by 2017.
($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, Feb 28 Diamond specialists De Beers has rolled out a new machine to prove the authenticity of diamonds to ward off the threat of synthetic stones masquerading as real ones.
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 EU nations reached a compromise on long-awaited reforms to the carbon emissions market on Tuesday, moving the European Union closer to adopting key rules to deliver on its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris climate accord.
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)