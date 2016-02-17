* Clariant to be among the hunters, not hunted - CEO

* Q4 net profit falls to 24 mln Swiss francs

* Proposes steady dividend of 0.40 francs per share (Adds CEO comments, share decline and analyst comment)

By Paul Arnold

ZURICH, Feb 17 Clariant had its worst day on the stock market in five months on Wednesday after its chief executive threw cold water on lingering speculation the Swiss specialty chemicals maker could be a takeover target.

"Since I'm the CEO of the company there was not one meeting, (not one) discussion with another company to discuss a real serious takeover, a merger or something like this," said Hariolf Kottman, a German who has led Clariant since 2008.

As recently as last year, Clariant was the subject of market talk it could be targeted by rivals including Evonik, Johnson Matthey or Dow Chemical amid consolidation in the industry.

Kottman reiterated his view that Clariant was a hunter, not among the hunted, and said he remained on the lookout for acquisitions such as its purchase of Kilfrost's European aircraft de-icing business initiated in November.

"That (takeovers) is a real option for us," he said after the company posted fourth-quarter results, while adding there were no concrete projects on the table.

"Size matters in chemicals, that's true," Kottman said. "This consolidation will continue. This is also nothing extraordinary. And it is important that we belong to the part which consolidates and not to the part that will be consolidated."

The shares were down 4.4 percent by 1245 GMT after the earnings report, which included a dividend proposal of 0.40 Swiss francs per share, missing analysts' forecast for 0.43 francs.

Net profit from continuing operations in the final three months of 2015 fell to 24 million francs ($24.3 million) from 133 million francs in the year-ago period, when an asset sale in India helped boost results.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Christian Faitz in Frankfurt said results were largely in line with his expectations, reflecting a solid underlying business.

"I can only attribute the share price weakness to the comments about mergers and acquisitions," Faitz said. He has a "buy" rating on the stock.

For 2016, Clariant said it was confident of achieving growth in local currencies along with an improvement in operating cash flow and EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) before exceptional items.

($1 = 0.9861 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields and Mark Potter)