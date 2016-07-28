Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit- Bloomberg
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH, July 28 Swiss chemical maker Clariant's first-half net income fell about 10 percent, it said on Thursday, missing analyst forecasts as it faced higher restructuring costs.
It confirmed its 2016 target of boosting operating cash flow and increasing its operating profit margin compared to the previous year.
Clariant net income fell to 128 million Swiss francs ($129.9 million), it said in a statement, compared to the 171 million franc average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. Sales rose 3 percent in local currencies to 2.9 billion francs, nearly matching analyst expectations.
"For 2016, we are on track to achieve our targets despite the continued challenging economic environment," Clariant said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
