European shares end February near 14-month peak ahead of key Trump speech
* Burberry surges as activist investor buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, July 30 Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant confirmed its 2015 guidance on Tuesday as a restructuring helped it post a better-than-expected second quarter profit.
Net profit rose to 79 million Swiss francs ($84.8 million)from 68 million francs a year earlier on the back of 1.544 billion in revenues, up 2 percent in local currencies.
Analysts on average had forecast net profit of 68.3 million francs and sales of 1.547 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
The company sold three of its lower-margin cyclical units late last year lifting it to what it called "a sustainably higher level of profitability and net income", and reorganising itself into four business units - care chemicals, plastics and coatings, natural resources and catalysis and energy. ($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
Feb 28 Nestle SA-backed Accera Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed a late-stage study, adding to the laundry list of disappointments in the pursuit of an effective treatment for the rampant mind-wasting disease.
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.