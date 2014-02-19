ZURICH Feb 19 Clariant said its
fourth-quarter net profit was virtually unchanged from a year
earlier, as currency swings and higher spending hit.
The Basel-based speciality chemicals maker posted 85 million
Swiss francs ($95.68 million) in net profit for the quarter,
missing views which called for 92.3 million francs in a Reuters
poll of six analysts.
Clariant, which said it expects sales to grow by a low to
mid single-digit percentage in local currency this year and a
margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation before exceptional items above this year's level,
said it plans to pay 0.36 francs per share as a dividend.
($1 = 0.8884 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)