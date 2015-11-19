(Changes byline, adds background on competitor)
By Anjuli Davies and Mike Stone
Nov 19 Private equity firm Lightyear Capital is
looking to sell its majority stake in real estate investment
manager Clarion Partners LLC for around $800 million, according
to people familiar with the sales talks.
Lightyear helped Clarion's management buy the firm from its
previous partner, Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV
, in 2011. When that deal was struck, the price and
ownership structure were not disclosed.
New York-based Clarion's current management plans to retain
its minority interest after a sale, according to the sources who
spoke earlier this week on condition of anonymity because they
were not authorized to speak about the sale.
Lightyear's stake in Clarion has attracted interest from a
larger asset manager, Legg Mason Inc, according to one
source. Legg Mason could be eyeing Clarion, with more than $36.8
billion in assets under management, because it offers a
specialized real estate investment management platform, the
source said, noting it was not clear if Legg Mason was still
interested.
Real estate asset manager Cohen & Steers Inc, a
publicly traded competitor to Clarion, had $52 billion in assets
under management at Oct. 31 and a market capitalization of $1.3
billion.
Representatives for Clarion, Lightyear and Legg Mason
declined to comment.
There are very few real estate asset managers, and they are
rarely for sale. In October, asset manager Russell Investments
was sold by the London Stock Exchange Group Plc to
private equity firm TA Associates in a transaction valued at
$1.1 billion.
Clarion investments include office buildings, hotels,
residential and retail properties. The firm offers individual
and institutional investors real estate funds as well as
separate accounts.
Founded in 1982, Clarion has 274 employees in offices in
Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Seattle
and Washington, DC.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies in London and Mike Stone in New
York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jeffrey Benkoe)