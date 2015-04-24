(Dorie Clark is a former presidential campaign spokeswoman. She
is the author of "Reinventing You." Her new book is "Stand Out:
How to Find Your Breakthrough Idea and Build a Following Around
It." The opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Dorie Clark
April 24 Since taking the national stage more
than two decades ago, Hillary Clinton has been lauded by some as
a groundbreaking role model and denounced by others as an
overbearing power-grabber. Her new campaign for the 2016
Democratic presidential nomination represents her best, and
possibly last, chance to reshape her public image.
To win the general election - if she does become the
Democratic nominee - she'll need to persuade Clinton skeptics
who resent her coronation and are exhausted from the hype and
media circus that has attended her family's past campaigns.
As a former presidential campaign spokesperson for Howard
Dean, and before that a political journalist, here are four
suggestions for how Clinton can reinvent her personal brand and
take control of her narrative.
Stop the drama: Clinton campaigns (Bill as well as Hillary)
are famous for their power plays and backbiting. That nonsense
takes away from the candidate's message and creates a variety of
unforced errors that she can't afford this time around as the
presumptive nominee. She's already made a positive move by
hiring my former Dean campaign colleague Robby Mook as her
campaign manager. His data-savvy credentials have gotten the
most attention, but what's really significant about him is his
personable demeanor and level-headedness, a rarity in political
circles, and even more so in Clinton circles. If anyone can
control the infighting, it's probably Mook (even though a rival
tried to knock him off in November by leaking his emails to the
media). To this end, an important early move would be answering
questions about Clinton's emails as secretary of state, once and
for all. This way, it might not become a lingering campaign
distraction.
Show some emotion: Business-management literature has been
grappling for years with the so-called "likeability conundrum,"
the phenomenon in which women viewed as nice are considered
dumb, and women viewed as competent are perceived as cold - and
they're penalized either way. Clinton, who made headlines by
crying in New Hampshire during the 2008 campaign, has had a
particularly tough time threading the needle on this, including
her decision to drop the "Rodham" from her name. In 2008, some
pundits believed she veered too sharply toward "competence."
This time, she's frequently invoking her status as a new
grandmother and attempting to balance out her political bona
fides with a regular gal, "I eat at Chipotle, too" charm.
Keep Bill Clinton under control: There's widespread
agreement that Bill Clinton is one of the most gifted
politicians of his generation, and for the purposes of the 2016
race, that means only one thing: Hillary Clinton is going to
look bad next to him. She doesn't possess his effortless ease
with crowds, and - even worse - the 2008 race showed that he has
a tendency to go off-script when he's feeling protective of her.
That's why the campaign, smartly, is keeping him in check this
time around until the timing is right.
Be the candidate of ideas: Hillary Clinton's famous 2008
campaign announcement video - lampooned for its triumphalist
"I'm in to win" quote - isn't going to cut it this time around.
In her new launch video, the focus is on others, and she's
driving an economic justice message. But the real question is
whether her campaign can demonstrate vitality through new ideas.
The master of this, of course, was her husband in his 1996
campaign, when he touted small but concrete policy initiatives
like school uniforms and V-chips. If Hillary Clinton can
generate similarly memorable proposals, she'll go a long way
toward demonstrating that she's fighting for real people and
real ideas, not just her family's dynastic ambitions.
Clinton's name recognition is enviable. But in order to win
over skeptical voters, she needs to spend the next 18 months
strategically reinventing her brand.
