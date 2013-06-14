CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 British Columbia
Premier Christy Clark said on Friday she does not support the
construction of Enbridge Inc's C$6 billion ($5.8 billion)
Northern Gateway pipeline plan unless five conditions are met,
but did not rule out eventually approving the project.
World-leading oil-spill response and clean-up systems were
among the five conditions Clark demanded last year before the
province would approve any heavy oil pipelines across its
territory. The province does not believe that bar has been met
and last month said the line should not be built.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Alberta Premier
Alison Redford, Clark said while her government was not yet able
to support Enbridge, it was not opposed to resource development
and there may still be time for the project to meet British
Columbia's demands.
"There are a few months until the Joint Review Panel (issues
its recommendations) so we will see what happens with that ...
There are five conditions that we set in place and they have not
changed," Clark said.
Enbridge is seeking approval to build the 525,000
barrel per day pipeline from Alberta's oil sands to the port of
Kitimat in BC.
"We think it's very positive the two premiers are talking
about common interests. The agenda and the time lines for the
nature of these conditions will be set by the premiers and we
think that is appropriate," an Enbridge spokesman said.
The project is a key part of efforts by the federal and
Alberta governments to open up export markets to Asia, but has
run into fierce opposition from environmentalists and aboriginal
communities along the line's route.
The Joint Review Panel will decide if the project should be
approved. Final hearings for the project begin on June 17 and
panel will come up with recommendations by the end of the year.