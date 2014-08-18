INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Aug 18 Clarkson Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 25 percent to 111.7 mln stg
* Interim dividend 21 pence per share
* H1 revenue increased by 25 pct to 111.7 mln stg (2013: 89.1 mln stg) despite currency headwind
* H1 underlying profit before taxation* 46 pct ahead at 15.8 mln stg (2013: 10.8 mln stg)
* H1 basic EPS 53.1p (2013: 32.7p) up 62 pct
* Interim dividend 21p per share (2013: 19p per share)
* H1 49 pct increase in underlying EPS* 62.2p (2013: 41.8p) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.