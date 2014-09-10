(Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson posted fiscal first-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday, although August sales were higher than forecast.

Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said its quarterly operating profit was 102 million Swedish crowns ($14 million), compared with the 115 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross margin fell to 40.5 percent, down 1.2 percentage points year-on-year, lower than analysts' expectation of 41.8 percent. That was mainly due to exchange rate moves and the firm's forward contracts in Norwegian crowns, Clas Ohlson said in its first-quarter report.

August sales rose 9 percent to 611 million crowns, higher than the 7.6 percent rise seen in Reuters poll.

"The second quarter has started well with a 9 percent sales increase in August, despite a negative calendar effect of about 2 percent," Chief Executive Klas Balkow said.

Sales in May-July increased by 9 percent to 1.64 billion crowns, in line with expectations.

"Our market position is solid and it is particularly gratifying that our operations outside the Nordic region grew by a full 38 percent."

Clas Ohlson said it was continuing its international expansion and planned at least one additional store in the Gulf region and one to two in Germany during the next calendar year.

