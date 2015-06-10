STOCKHOLM, June 10 Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson posted a smaller-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, while May sales beat forecast.

Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said its operating loss for the February to April period was 8.0 million Swedish crowns ($0.97 million), versus expectations for an 11.5 million crowns loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

May sales rose by 8 percent to 554 million crowns, higher than the expected 6 percent rise.

The company proposed a dividend of 5.25 crowns per share, somewhat lower than the 5.35 crowns foreseen by analysts. ($1 = 8.2856 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)