RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
Dec 30Class Editori SpA :
* Said on Monday it signed an agreement with SKY Italia for a partnership regarding the digital terrestrial television (DTT) and the launch of a SKY channel
* The value of this agreement amounts to about 9 million euros ($11 million)
* Said the partnership will also extend to include the advertising agencies of both Sky and Class Editori
($1 = 0.8236 euros)
SYDNEY, March 12 The rapid resurgence of nationalist politics in Australia was abruptly halted on Saturday after Pauline Hanson's One Nation party drew less than 5 percent of the vote and was set to win just one seat in a state poll.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.