Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 A federal judge on Thursday denied approval of a proposed settlement in a class-action suit against ride-hailing company Lyft, saying the $12.25 million deal "shortchanged" drivers by potentially half the sum they deserve.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said in a San Francisco court filing that the sum "does not fall within the range of reasonableness" and asked attorneys to offer another deal no later than May.
The 2013 lawsuit brought against Lyft by California drivers contended they should be classified as employees and therefore entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Alan Crosby)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order