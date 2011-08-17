(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Aug 17 Shares of Claude Resources Inc rose as much as 11 percent after the Canadian mineral explorer said it discovered a new high-grade gold zone at its Seabee mine in northeastern Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, the company said it will start mining the L62 zone in 2012 to ramp up production at the Seabee mine as the new zone is located about 300 metres away from the main mine facility.

"We have mobilized two underground drills on the L62 Zone at Seabee and are looking to add a third drill to explore and define the L62 Zone and other near mine targets," said Philip Ng, senior vice-president, mining operations.

Claude Resources expects to drill about 86,500 metres at the mine in 2011.

Shares of the Saskatoon-based company were up 15 Canadian cents, or 9 percent, at C$1.79 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They touched a three-week high of C$1.82 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)