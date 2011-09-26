(Follows alerts)

Sept 26 Claude Resources said it found more high-grade gold at a section of its Seabee project near Saskatchewan.

The Canadian gold explorer intercepted 10.30 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold over 5.43 metres, 22.06 g/t across 2.82 metres and 49.60 g/t of gold across 1.36 metres in three separate sections at the Santoy Gap exploration program.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Claude fully owns and operates the 14,400 hectare Seabee property, which hosts a number of exploration programs including Seabee Deep, Santoy, Neptune and Trident targets. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)