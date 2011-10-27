* Q3 rev up 16 pct
* Shares up 10 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Oil and gas explorer Clayton Williams
Energy Inc posted a rise in quarterly revenue on higher
oil and gas prices.
For the third quarter, Clayton's oil and gas sales increased
18 percent to $99.7 million.
Total revenue rose 16 percent to $101.1 million.
Earnings rose to $74.5 million, or $6.13 cents per share,
from $11.6 million, or 96 cents per share a year ago.
The company recorded a gain of $92.3 million on derivatives
in the quarter.
Shares of Midland, Texas-based company were trading up 9
percent at $68.45, after touching a high of $69.53 earlier.
They have risen 82 percent after touching a year-low on
Oct.4.
