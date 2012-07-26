July 26 Oil and Gas company Clayton Williams Energy Inc's quarterly profit fell 23 percent on lower oil and natural gas prices.

The company, which mainly operates in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, said average realized oil prices were $88.06 per barrel in the second quarter, lower than $100.07 per barrel a year earlier.

Average realized gas prices slid to $3.25 per thousand cubic feet (mcf), from $5.56 per mcf.

Second-quarter net income fell to $32.8 million, or $2.70 cents per share from $42.66 million, or $3.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Texas-based fell 5.4 percent to $104.6 million.

Shares of the company with a market value of $538.11 million, closed at $44.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)