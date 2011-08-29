* Cuts capex by $54 mln

* Cuts Q3 production outlook to 13,592-14,558 boe from 15,800-16,767 boe

* Shifts drilling focus to Wolfbone play from Wolfberry play (Follows alerts)

Aug 29 Clayton Williams Energy Inc lowered its capital spending and production outlook as the oil and gas explorer shifts its drilling focus to the oil-rich Wolfbone play from the Wolfberry play.

The company cut its capital expenditure budget by $54 million and now plans to spend $385 million this year.

"Lower spending levels will obviously slow down our production growth somewhat, but cuts in discretionary spending also help us keep our debt levels in check as we guide our company through uncertain times," Chief Executive Clayton Williams said.

The company cut its third-quarter production outlook to 13,592-14,558 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from 15,800-16,767 boe.

The Wolfbone play is an oil-prone formation located in the Delaware Basin of West Texas.

The company said it is facing continued fracking, a technique of blasting water, chemicals and sand to release trapped natural gas, delays in Andrews Wolfberry play -- where it lowered rig count to 1 from 3 rigs.

It said it had dropped both rigs allocated to the Austin Chalk in order to allocate resources to its Wolfbone play.

Shares of the company closed at $57.90 on Monday on Nasdaq.