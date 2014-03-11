March 11 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc,
a maker of emission control systems for cars, said it had
started production of catalysts for Honda Motor Co's
2015 Acura TLX model, sending its shares up as much as 146
percent in early trading.
Clean Diesel said shipments of the catalysts featuring its
mixed-phase technology are expected to begin in the first half
of 2014.
Catalysts reduce emissions from gasoline, diesel and natural
gas combustion engines.
The company already provides catalysts for the North
American versions of Honda's four-and six-cylinder Accord, Acura
TSX and RLX, and its hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.
Clean Diesel's shares were trading at $6.88 on the Nasdaq,
up from Monday's close of $2.83.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)