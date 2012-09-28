TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders await Yellen testimony
* Yellen testifies to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday
* Economic data this week includes inflation, retail sales
* Weaker yen seen adding to pressure on bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday and waited on a busy
week of economic data.
Investors will be watching for any new indications of when
the U.S. central bank will ne