* Sees Q3 rev up 34 pct at $14.7 mln

* Q3 rev helped by strong sales at HDD unit

* Shares soar 33 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, helped by a 50 percent jump in sales at its heavy duty diesel systems unit (HDD), sending the emission control systems maker's shares up 33 percent.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to jump by more than a third to about $14.7 million, versus analysts' estimates of $14.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The HDD unit benefited partly from strong sales to the material handling and mining sectors, Clean Diesel said in a statement.

The Ventura, California-based company, which is valued at $21.28 million, also entered into an agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund LLC, under which it may sell up to $10 million of its common stock over 30 months.

Shares of the company jumped to $3.94 in morning trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)