Aug 8 Natural gas provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss in a depressed a market for the commodity.

Natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) during April-June, up just about 3 percent from last year. U.S. crude oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, soared by 32 percent to average $103.49 a barrel during the period.

Clean Energy, co-founded by Texas oilman and billionaire T. Boone Pickens, sells compressed natural gas to light to medium-duty vehicles and LNG to trucks and other medium to heavy-duty vehicles.

Net loss for the second quarter was $5.6 million, or $8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $9.9 million, or $0.14 per share.

Excluding special items, the company lost 10 cents a share.

Revenue of the company, in which Chesapeake Energy plans to invest $150 million, rose 57 percent to $69.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 9 cents a share, on revenue of $70.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Clean Energy owns, operates or supplies about 224 natural gas fueling stations from British Columbia to the Mexican border.

Shares of the company closed down $1.39 at $12.64 on Monday afternoon on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $12.00 earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)