Aug 8 Natural gas provider Clean Energy Fuels
Corp posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss
in a depressed a market for the commodity.
Natural gas prices NGc1 averaged $4.38 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) during April-June, up just about 3 percent
from last year. U.S. crude oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, soared
by 32 percent to average $103.49 a barrel during the period.
Clean Energy, co-founded by Texas oilman and billionaire T.
Boone Pickens, sells compressed natural gas to light to
medium-duty vehicles and LNG to trucks and other medium to
heavy-duty vehicles.
Net loss for the second quarter was $5.6 million, or $8
cents per share, compared with a profit of $9.9 million, or
$0.14 per share.
Excluding special items, the company lost 10 cents a share.
Revenue of the company, in which Chesapeake Energy
plans to invest $150 million, rose 57 percent to $69.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 9 cents a share, on revenue of $70.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Clean Energy owns, operates or supplies about 224 natural
gas fueling stations from British Columbia to the Mexican
border.
Shares of the company closed down $1.39 at $12.64 on Monday
afternoon on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $12.00 earlier.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)