March 12 Natural gas provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, hurt by higher expenses.
The company posted a net loss of $20.9 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with a profit of $13.8 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 21 cents a share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $86.2 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 14 cents a share, on revenue of $73.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter operating expenses rose 42 percent to $102 million.
Clean Energy has raised $350 million, with an additional commitment of $100 million, in financing to fund its Natural Gas Highway for medium-and heavy-duty trucking and other projects, the company said in a statement.
Last August, Clean Energy Fuels said subsidiaries of three investment companies -- Temasek Holdings, Seatown Holdings and RRJ Capital Master -- would follow Chesapeake Energy in investing $150 million in the North American natural gas fuels provider.
Seal Beach, California-based Clean Energy shares, which touched a year high of $21.39 last week, closed at $20.55 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
