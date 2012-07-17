BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions
July 17 Clean Harbors, Inc on Tuesday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $600 million.
Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AMT $800 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/30/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.