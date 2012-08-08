Aug 8 Waste management company Clean Harbors
Inc's quarterly profit fell 20 percent as a slowdown in
natural gas drilling activity in the United States hurt its
energy business.
Clean Harbors - whose exploration segment offers land and
air surveying, geospatial data imaging and directional boring
services - said the slowdown in its U.S. energy business was
temporary and it expects a rebound by the fourth quarter.
The net income fell to $23.4 million, or 44 cents per share,
in the second quarter, from $29.2 million, or 55 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenues grew 17 percent to $523.1 million.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)