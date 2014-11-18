BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Nov 18 Cleantech Invest Oyj
* Cleantech invest and Fortum sign an agreement on strategic partnership
* Contacts and cooperation between Cleantech Invest's portfolio companies and fortum will be increased
* Fortum may distribute or use products and services of portfolio companies
* Agreement also covers sharing of market information, energy consumption data, and technology development
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes