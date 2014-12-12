Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
Dec 12 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Makes an additional investment of 0.5 million euros ($620,000) to its portfolio company Swap.com
* Ownership of Cleantech Invest increases to 6.1 pct
* Investment is a part of a 3 million euros investment round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.