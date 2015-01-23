Jan 23 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest forays into next generation energy
management and invests in Swedish company Watty
* Says investment is part of a bigger funding round where
Watty has secured 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million) to
take their solution to market
* Says after investment round, Cleantech Invest's holding in
Watty is just under 1 pct
* Watty is a Swedish energy data start-up that aims at
making it simple for families to reduce their energy bills
($1 = 8.2540 Swedish crowns)
