Jan 23 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Cleantech Invest forays into next generation energy management and invests in Swedish company Watty

* Says investment is part of a bigger funding round where Watty has secured 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million) to take their solution to market

* Says after investment round, Cleantech Invest's holding in Watty is just under 1 pct

* Watty is a Swedish energy data start-up that aims at making it simple for families to reduce their energy bills