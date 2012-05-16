BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Q1 EPS $0.12 vs $1.04 last year
* Q1 rev falls 46 pct
* Shares fall as much as 24 pct
May 16 Cleantech Solutions International Inc , which makes metal components for the clean energy industry, posted a steep fall in its first-quarter profit on weak demand and lower selling prices, sending its shares down 24 percent on Wednesday.
The China-based company's net income for the quarter fell about 89 percent to $0.3 million, or 12 cents per share, from $2.7 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Cleantech earned 21 cents a share.
Revenue nearly halved to $9.4 million.
Shares of the company, which have fallen about 87 percent in the last one year, were trading down 10 percent at $3.58 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* G&W's traffic in January 2017 was 278,268 carloads, an increase of 59,837 carloads, or 27.4 pct, compared with January 2016