May 22 Cleantech Solutions International Inc
, which makes metal components for the clean energy
industry, said it received a $1.7 million order to supply motor
shaft forgings, sending its shares up as much as 61 percent.
Cleantech will supply the units to Nanjing Turbine &
Electric Machinery Changfeng Alternative Energy Co Ltd.
The deal will generate the $1.7 million revenue by the end
of 2012, the company said in a statement.
Cleantech shares, which have fallen 88 percent in the last
year, were up 55 percent at $3.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The
stock, which touched $3.92 earlier, was the top percentage
gainer on the exchange.
