Nov 9 Billboard operator Clear Channel Outdoor
is exploring the sale of assets in some U.S. markets
that could be worth at least $800 million, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
Clear Channel Outdoor has hired boutique investment bank
Moelis & Co to advise on the potential sale, the sources
said on Tuesday. They asked not to be named because the matter
is private.
Clear Channel Outdoor did not return a request for comment.
A spokesman from Moelis declined to comment.
Clear Channel may be looking to divest its holdings in
cities such as Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, and Bentonville and
Fort Smith, Arkansas, one of the people said, adding that the
regions where assets may be sold could change.
Potential buyers include Outfront Media, Lamar
Advertising REIT Co, GTCR LLC, which bought Fairway
Outdoor Advertising last year, and France's JCDecaux SA
.
Clear Channel wants to sell the assets to help pay off some
of the $20.6 billion in debt held by its parent company,
iHeartMedia, which was taken private in 2008 by buyout firms
Bain Capital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $19 billion, the
people said.
Clear Channel generates revenue from brands that rent out
space on its digital and static billboards, which can be found
on highways, buildings and other outdoor spaces.
The assets Clear Channel is looking at selling generate
estimated annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization of $60 million to $70 million.
Billboards are holding their own with local audiences and
advertisers even as attention slips for other sorts of regional
advertising, such local newspapers facing circulation declines
or TV commercials that viewers increasingly are able to skip.
Reuters reported last year that Clear Channel Outdoor tried
to sell its European assets in a deal potentially worth more
than $2.5 billion, but then put the process on hold due to the
weakened euro.
About 88 percent of Clear Channel Outdoor is owned by
iHeartMedia. The rest of Clear Channel Outdoor is publicly
traded with a market capitalization of about $2.18 billion. Its
shares have tumbled more than 45 percent this year due to lost
market share to competitors and concerns about its parent
company's performance, analysts said.
