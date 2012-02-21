* Q4 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.10
* Q4 revenue $816 mln vs est $816.6 mln
Feb 21 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
, the world's second largest outdoor advertiser, posted a
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as slowing
demand for poster and mall displays crimped growth in the
Americas.
Shares of the company fell more than 5 percent to $11.98 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Clear Channel, which has seen sales growth from the region
slipping over the last two quarters, said sales from the
Americas fell 1 percent during the fourth quarter.
International revenue, which accounts for more than half of
the overall revenue, rose 6 percent, helped by rising demand for
street furniture advertising China, Sweden, and Australia.
Weak results at Clear Channel and its larger France-based
peer JCDecaux SA, which saw its growth slow last year
as Europe's debt crisis took its toll, underscore the sluggish
recovery in global ad spending.
Earlier this month, rival CBS Outdoor -- a unit of CBS Corp
-- had posted a 1 percent fall in revenue.
The decline in Clear Channel's Americas revenues "sheds some
concerns on Lamar Advertising's fourth-quarter", said
Wells Fargo analyst Marci Ryvicker said in a note.
Clear Channel's rival Lamar, which is focussed on the U.S.
market and has been aggressively investing on digital displays,
is expected to report tomorrow.
Private-equity backed Clear Channel, which began doing
business as Foster & Kleiser Outdoor Advertising in 1901 and
owns more than 750,000 displays around the world, has also been
expanding its digital capabilities.
Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $23 million, or 6
cents per share, from $4.2 million, or breakeven per share, a
year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $816 million from $793
million a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter earnings of
10 cents per share, on revenue of $816.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which provides clients with
advertising opportunities through billboards and street
furniture displays, closed at $12.62 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
