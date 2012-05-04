May 4 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc , the world's second-largest outdoor advertiser by revenue, posted a wider first-quarter loss on lower billboard revenue from its international market.

Net loss for the company, which competes against Lamar Advertising Co, CBS Corp unit CBS Outdoor and France-based JCDecaux SA, widened to $44 million, or 14 cents per share, from $9.5 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $651 million from $650 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)