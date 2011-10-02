BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
Oct 2 U.S. radio and advertising company Clear Channel Media Holdings CCMO.PK said on Sunday it had promoted Bob Pittman to the position of chief executive officer.
Pittman, a well-known media executive and investor, has been Clear Channel's chairman of media and entertainment platforms since November 2010, the company said in a statement.
Pittman will also join the board of Clear Channel and its subsidiary Clear Channel Communications. He will become executive chairman of advertising unit Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings.
Pittman, 57, has been CEO of MTV Networks, AOL Networks, Six Flags Theme Parks, Quantum Media, Century 21 Real Estate, and Time Warner Enterprises. He was also COO of America Online Inc and AOL Time Warner.
He will remain a member of New York-based investment firm Pilot Group. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement