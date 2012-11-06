Nov 6 Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc on Tuesday sold $2.725 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CLEAR CHANNEL TRANCHE 1 SERIES A AMT $735.75 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.639 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 494 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 SERIES B AMT $1,989.25 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 480 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS