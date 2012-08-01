UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
Aug 1 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss as a strong dollar hurt revenue from overseas operations.
The world's second-largest outdoor advertising company reported a net loss of $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared to a net profit of $26.7 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $761.3 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
* GOL Linhas Aereas - ratio change in program from ratio of one ADS representing ten preferred shares to one ADS representing five preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Two members of a family conspiracy to manipulate the stock of reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd were sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, a day after the scheme's main architect received a more than 11-year term, prosecutors said.