Aug 1 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc , which reported a quarterly loss, warned that macroeconomic conditions are hurting international revenue in the third quarter.

Since ad spending closely tracks macroeconomic growth, companies such as Clear Channel, the world's second-largest outdoor advertising company, and its larger rival JC Decaux SA feel the impact of a downturn early.

International revenues are pacing down about 1 percent in the third quarter compared to the year ago period, hurt by uneven performance in the international markets, Chief Financial Officer Tom Casey said on a conference call.

JCDecaux said earlier this week that demand for outdoor advertising slowed in its second quarter in recession-hit Europe, and said it does not expect an improvement in the current quarter.

Clear Channel, which gets 56 percent of its revenue from international markets, said revenue from the segment fell 6 percent in the second quarter.

The company said it is looking to control costs and reduce operations in economies that continue to deteriorate.

Clear Channel reported a net loss of $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share in the second quarter, compared to a net profit of $26.7 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which also competes with Lamar Advertising Co, fell 4 percent to $761.3 million.

Analysts on average expected breakeven earnings per share on revenue of $773.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Clear Channel, which has a market value of $1.81 billion, closed at $4.96 on Wednesday o n the New York Stock Exchange.

They fell to a year-low of $4.75 on July 16 when brokerage Caris & Co cut its rating on the stock, saying the company could face spending slowdown in Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)