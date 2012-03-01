March 1 Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc on Wednesday sold $2.2 billion of senior subordinated notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CLEAR CHANNEL WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. Tranche 1 Series B AMT $275 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 608 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A Tranche 2 Series A AMT $1.925 BLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 608 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A