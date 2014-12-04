By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 Regulators should consider
tighter rules for clearing houses given their crucial role as
guardians against market routs after the 2007-2009 credit
crisis, a senior U.S. swaps regulator said on Thursday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission should take a first
step towards subjecting clearing houses to more standardized
regular checks of their financial health, known as stress tests,
CFTC Commissioner Mark Wetjen said.
"The CFTC should begin a public dialogue to consider these
issues, and should do so through a concept release seeking
comment or through one of its advisory committees," he said in a
speech.
A concept release is a document the industry can comment on,
and often a first step towards rule-making.
Wetjen said he would call a meeting of the agency's Global
Markets Advisory Committee, a group to consult with the industry
that he chairs, to discuss the issue "this winter."
Clearing became mandatory for much of the $690 trillion
global derivatives markets after the 2007-09 crisis, shifting
risk from Wall Street banks to clearing houses, which are market
operators that stand between buyers and sellers.
But industry heavyweights such as JP Morgan Chase
and Blackrock have been pointing out the catastrophic
impact should a clearing house collapse, demanding tighter
oversight and greater capital buffers.
And Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell last month also
called for tighter oversight.
The remarks by Wetjen are significant because the CFTC
directly regulates two big clearing houses, run by the CME Group
Inc, the world's largest futures exchange, and the
Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
The CFTC also should consider a rule requiring clearing
houses to put more of their own capital at risk if a market
party defaults, Wetjen said. Currently, they can rely solely on
collateral put up by market parties, though in practice, they
already have some "skin in the game."
Wetjen, a Democrat, is one of currently four commissioners
at the CFTC, and any of the rules he mentioned would need to be
approved by a majority of its members.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Paul Simao)