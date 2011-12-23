* Eurex and LCH differed over MF Global unwind
* Regulators keen to move more markets to clearing
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 23 The collapse of U.S.
futures brokerage MF Global has brought to light
inconsistencies in the way clearing houses operate, prompting
questions over regulatory plans to use more of these platforms
to make markets safer.
The confusion stems from the fact the largest European
futures markets -- Deutsche Boerse's Eurex and NYSE
Euronext's Liffe -- use different arrangements when a
market party defaults.
Six weeks after the U.S. firm's demise, some clients are
still angry about the different approaches to the MF Global
unwind the clearers took, leaving them in the dark for weeks as
to what had happened to their money.
"There was confusion around the clearing houses, as some
transferred positions and others closed them out," said one
senior futures trader at a large investment bank.
"In the immediate aftermath of the default we simply didn't
know our exposure," this person said.
Clearing houses like LCH.Clearnet, which clears Liffe, and
Eurex Clearing sit between trading partners and hold money to
reimburse any firm left out of pocket if a counterparty
defaults, making the markets less risky.
Regulators in the United States and Europe are keen to
increase the use of clearing houses after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008, which they say has the additional benefit of
making the market more transparent.
At the moment, mainly exchange-traded assets such as
equities, futures and options, use clearing. But regulators are
keen to expand the use of clearing into OTC products such as
swaps, bonds and foreign exchange.
But the confusion after the demise of MF Global has
triggered demands that top clearing firms adopt a more unified
approach before they adopt these greater tasks.
"There is no standardization across the different clearing
houses in Europe and no standardization between Europe and the
U.S., which is confusing for clients, particularly when dealing
with a global player like MF Global," said Grewal.
Eurex Clearing began liquidating, or selling off, positions
after MF Global defaulted, a process it had completed by the
following day, Nov. 2.
By contrast LCH.Clearnet, gave members the option of keeping
their positions open. It then switched those positions to other
brokers, a more laborious process that took until the end of
November to complete.
Eurex likes the liquidation approach, because clients
quickly have certainty.
LCH argues that transfers are preferable because clients
need these positions to hedge others, and liquidating the trades
increases client risk exposure.
"You'd think the clearing houses would have had a
conversation about this but from what we are seeing now it looks
like there was no coordination," said Simmy Grewal, analyst at
research and consulting firm Aite Group.
"MF Global was trading vanilla listed futures and options,
and it exposed serious flaws in the clearing model. How will the
clearing houses perform if a large OTC broker goes under?" she
said.
The criticism comes with Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext
set to merge, pending European support for the $9 billion
merger.
The combination would likely lead to greater consistency in
how Eurex and Liffe are cleared but it might also expedite the
growth of rival platforms that could use different clearing
practices.
